Sri Lanka Cricket Faces Mental Struggles Amid World Cup Setback

Sri Lanka's cricket team, captained by Dasun Shanaka, faces intense criticism leading to significant mental health strains during the Twenty20 World Cup. Despite past successes, recent performances have highlighted issues such as key player injuries and fitness challenges, inviting calls for systemic improvements to stay competitive internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's cricket captain, Dasun Shanaka, has spoken out against the persistent criticism aimed at his team, which he claims is negatively impacting their mental health and performance in the Twenty20 World Cup. The team, facing elimination at the group stage, has been under intense scrutiny for its lackluster preparation and match results.

Apologizing for their performance, Shanaka described the environment as one of negativity that demands intervention. He noted that maintaining a positive outlook is challenging amidst external pressures, suggesting that government intervention could support future players' mental well-being.

With key players out due to injuries, including Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Ehsan Malinga, fitness has been pointed out as a critical factor in player availability. Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara warned of the national team's potential decline into irrelevance if systemic issues remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

