Sri Lanka's cricket captain, Dasun Shanaka, has spoken out against the persistent criticism aimed at his team, which he claims is negatively impacting their mental health and performance in the Twenty20 World Cup. The team, facing elimination at the group stage, has been under intense scrutiny for its lackluster preparation and match results.

Apologizing for their performance, Shanaka described the environment as one of negativity that demands intervention. He noted that maintaining a positive outlook is challenging amidst external pressures, suggesting that government intervention could support future players' mental well-being.

With key players out due to injuries, including Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Ehsan Malinga, fitness has been pointed out as a critical factor in player availability. Cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara warned of the national team's potential decline into irrelevance if systemic issues remain unaddressed.

