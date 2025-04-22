Haryana Dominates U20 Wrestling Nationals with Impressive Gold Haul

The concluding day of the U20 Wrestling Nationals saw Haryana clinching the women's team championship, thanks to gold medal wins by Himanshi in the 53kg and Muskan in the 59kg categories.

Meanwhile, a landmark moment for Odisha was achieved when Satyanarayan secured the state's first-ever medal in the Greco Roman category, earning a bronze.

Across the championship, Haryana dominated, winning men's freestyle, Greco Roman, and women's contests decisively with total scores of 194, 195, and 214 points respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)