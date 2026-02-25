Jindal Global Law School Hosts Transformative LSGL Deans' Meeting

In a significant gathering, the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University recently hosted the Law Schools Global League (LSGL) Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference. This four-day event, centered around 'Law and the Digital Future,' addressed the transformative effects of artificial intelligence on legal education globally.

The conference welcomed 40 deans and senior academics from 24 international universities, underscoring JGLS's pivotal role in global legal discourse. Discussions included strategic initiatives for globalizing legal education and fostering international collaboration.

Highlights included keynote speeches on AI's impact on legal practice and the future of legal education, alongside cultural explorations of India's heritage. JGLS reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and global partnerships, emphasizing the integration of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of law.