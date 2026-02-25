Left Menu

Jindal Global Law School Hosts Transformative LSGL Deans' Meeting

O.P. Jindal Global University's Jindal Global Law School hosted the prestigious Law Schools Global League Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference, focusing on 'Law and the Digital Future.' The event highlighted AI's impact on law, fostering global collaboration among 40 deans and academics from 24 leading institutions worldwide.

Jindal Global Law School Hosts Prestigious Law Schools Global League Deans' Meeting 2026. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant gathering, the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University recently hosted the Law Schools Global League (LSGL) Deans' Meeting and Academic Conference. This four-day event, centered around 'Law and the Digital Future,' addressed the transformative effects of artificial intelligence on legal education globally.

The conference welcomed 40 deans and senior academics from 24 international universities, underscoring JGLS's pivotal role in global legal discourse. Discussions included strategic initiatives for globalizing legal education and fostering international collaboration.

Highlights included keynote speeches on AI's impact on legal practice and the future of legal education, alongside cultural explorations of India's heritage. JGLS reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and global partnerships, emphasizing the integration of diverse perspectives in shaping the future of law.

