Serie A Matches Rescheduled in Respect for Pope Francis' Funeral

Italy's Serie A soccer league has moved its Saturday matches to Sunday in observance of Pope Francis' funeral happening in Rome, the league confirmed on Tuesday.

Initial discussions suggested that the match between Inter Milan and AS Roma might go ahead as planned to offer the Milanese team extra rest before their Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. However, Serie A has now confirmed that the match will occur on Sunday at 1500 local time (1300 GMT) at San Siro.

Pope Francis, who notably served as the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. His funeral arrangements include a service in St. Peter's Square. Consequently, Serie A's decision includes rescheduling matches like Lazio against Parma to accommodate the events, adapting to Italy's National Olympic Committee's call for the suspension of all sporting events over the weekend.

