India's Sporting Icons Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

India's sporting community united in condemning a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam which resulted in 26 civilian deaths. Prominent athletes, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, expressed grief and called for justice, while former cricketer Shreevats Goswami demanded an end to sporting ties with Pakistan.

Updated: 23-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:34 IST
India's Sporting Icons Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
In a show of unity and grief, India's sporting fraternity has reacted strongly to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where gunfire claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Emotional tributes poured in from noted sportspersons as they expressed outrage and called for justice against the perpetrators.

Renowned cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli mourned the loss of innocent lives, with Tendulkar highlighting solidarity with the affected families. Former cricketer Shreevats Goswami took a firm stand, demanding an end to all sporting ties with Pakistan, condemning what he termed as a 'national sport' of Pakistan.

Emotions ran high among athletes like PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, and Abhinav Bindra, who voiced their sorrow and urged for unity against such acts of terror. The attack, linked to a group backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba, has triggered nationwide calls for a tougher stance amid a backdrop of diplomatic tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

