Tragedy on the Field: The Sudden Loss of Rising Star Sinamandla Zondi

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi passed away after collapsing during warm-up before a match. The 22-year-old's untimely death led to the match being abandoned. Zondi, remembered as a talented and cherished teammate, had been a regular player helping lead his club, Durban City, towards promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi tragically passed away on Tuesday after collapsing during the pre-match warm-up, according to his club, Durban City. The 22-year-old was swiftly transported to a hospital shortly before Durban's scheduled game against Milford FC. The match was abandoned at halftime after the devastating news of Zondi's death was confirmed to officials.

Details surrounding the cause of his death remain undisclosed as the investigation continues. Durban City issued a heartfelt statement, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a cherished club member. Known affectionately as 'Sgora', Zondi was not only a talented defender but also a beloved teammate, friend, brother, and son. The club extended thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates, pledging support to those affected during this difficult time.

Zondi had made an impactful professional debut in September 2021 and was a key player for Durban City who are currently leading the standings and vying for promotion to the top tier of South African football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

