Cricket Legend Keith Stackpole Dies at 84: A Legacy Remembered

Keith Stackpole, former Australian cricket opener, has died at 84. Known for his prowess against England, he scored seven centuries in 43 Tests. Celebrated for his contributions both on and off the field, Stackpole's influence extended into media and mentorship, leaving a lasting legacy in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:55 IST
Former Australia opener Keith Stackpole (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keith Stackpole, the former Australian cricketer who opened the batting in 43 Test matches and etched his name on seven centuries, has died at the age of 84. ESPNcricinfo reported this somber news, reflecting on a career that began in 1966 against England as a middle-order batsman also known for his leg-spin bowling.

Stackpole's iconic switch to an opening batsman in 1969 saw him partner with Bill Lawry to remarkable effect. His maiden Test century was secured against South Africa in Cape Town, with a career-defining 207 against England at the Gabba in 1970. Notably, Stackpole maintained an average of 55.21 against the English, compiling three centuries.

During the 1972 Ashes, as vice-captain to Ian Chappell, Stackpole led the series in runs, scoring 485 at 53.88. In 1973, Wisden recognized him as one of its Cricketers of the Year. Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird lauded Stackpole's contributions to the game, including his media work and mentorship. Baird extolled Stackpole's enduring impact, emphasizing his dual achievements on the field and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

