KL Rahul's Resurgence: A Fresh Start with Delhi Capitals

India's cricket stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has praised KL Rahul's transformation after a challenging period with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rahul, now part of Delhi Capitals (DC), showed impressive form, particularly in a recent match against his former team, sealing a dominant eight-wicket victory.

Pujara noted Rahul's ability to move past previous setbacks enhances his contributions both in the IPL and for India. Despite past issues, including a public fallout with LSG's owner, Rahul's current performance shows he is a matured player, scoring consistently and leading the charts this season.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight also highlighted how relinquishing captaincy duties might have benefitted Rahul, freeing him to play with more fluidity and less pressure, marking a successful season debut with DC.

