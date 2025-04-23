Left Menu

KL Rahul's Resurgence: A Fresh Start with Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul has rejuvenated his cricketing career with Delhi Capitals after a challenging stint at Lucknow Super Giants. His focus on current form and maturity on the field have made him a key player for both the franchise and the national team. Rahul's impressive performance this season is underlined by his freedom from captaincy responsibilities, allowing him to thrive as a batsman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:36 IST
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has praised KL Rahul's transformation after a challenging period with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Rahul, now part of Delhi Capitals (DC), showed impressive form, particularly in a recent match against his former team, sealing a dominant eight-wicket victory.

Pujara noted Rahul's ability to move past previous setbacks enhances his contributions both in the IPL and for India. Despite past issues, including a public fallout with LSG's owner, Rahul's current performance shows he is a matured player, scoring consistently and leading the charts this season.

Former England cricketer Nick Knight also highlighted how relinquishing captaincy duties might have benefitted Rahul, freeing him to play with more fluidity and less pressure, marking a successful season debut with DC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

