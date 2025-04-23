IPL Dynamics: New Players and Lost Home Advantage

Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid has offered insights into the recurring complaints about the absence of home advantage in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL). Raised concerns have been echoed by teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

Dravid suggests that the primary reason behind this issue is the influx of new players into franchises following massive auctions, leading to unfamiliarity with playing conditions at various home grounds. He cited examples such as Nitish Rana of RR and Phil Salt of RCB, who are newcomers following the previous year's auction. These players, although seasoned, are encountering these home pitches for the first time, hindering expected advantages.

Dravid believes that, as players gain more match and practice experience in these new environments, this knowledge gap will close, eventually restoring the home advantage for IPL teams over time. Until then, the competitive edge at home remains elusive for some franchises.

