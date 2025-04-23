Mohun Bagan's Triumphant Season: Dippendu Biswas Shines

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) left a significant mark on the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) by becoming just the second team in the tournament's history to win both the League Shield and the Cup. This achievement was propelled by their deep roster, notably center-back Dippendu Biswas, who stepped up in the absence of key starters in defense, according to the ISL's official website.

Biswas, a local talent from Champahati, transformed his dream of playing for MBSG into a reality this season with a breakout performance. Making his ISL debut last year, the 21-year-old took his game to new heights in the 2024-25 campaign, helping MBSG to secure five clean sheets, a goal, and two assists. His consistent performances have etched his name into the club's history as he contributed to winning the League Shield twice in two seasons and captured the ISL Cup this year.

In an interview post ISL Cup final, Biswas expressed his elation about the Mariners' historic season and his journey in football. He shared how overcoming early challenges, including those posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, paved the way for his success. With steadfast support from his parents, Biswas remained motivated. His dedication to MBSG, inspired by his lifelong fandom, led him to describe winning trophies for his dream club as a momentous achievement.

