Zimbabwe Triumphs in Thrilling Cricket Test Against Bangladesh

Fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani led Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the first test, claiming 6-72. Opener Brian Bennet contributed significantly with a score of 54, helping Zimbabwe chase down the target. Despite challenges posed by Bangladesh's offspinner Mehidy Hasan, Zimbabwe secured its first test win since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sylhet | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:21 IST
Fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani was instrumental in leading Zimbabwe to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Bangladesh during the first cricket test on Wednesday. Muzurabani's impressive 6-72 haul helped dismantle Bangladesh's innings, securing a target that Zimbabwe was able to chase down with determination and skill.

Brian Bennet provided solid support at the top of the order, scoring a crucial 54 runs. His resolve contributed significantly to Zimbabwe's pursuit of the modest target of 174. Despite a tenacious performance by Bangladesh's offspinner Mehidy Hasan, who took 5-50, Zimbabwe's batters maintained their composure to clinch the victory.

The win marked Zimbabwe's first test triumph since 2021. Muzurabani's rapid ascent to 50 test wickets highlighted his role in the team's success. Notably, Wessley Madhevere's unbeaten 19 ensured Zimbabwe crossed the line, battling against challenging spinning conditions as the light faded.

