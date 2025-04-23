Indian Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships
Indian boxers excelled at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships, with all six fighters advancing. Key victories included Rudraksh Singh Khaidem's 3-0 win and Milky Meinam's 5-0 victory. Notable performances were also recorded by Harsil, Sanchit Jayani, and others, showcasing India's boxing potential.
- Country:
- Jordan
At the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, Indian athletes demonstrated their prowess as six fighters moved into the semifinals on Wednesday. Rudraksh Singh Khaidem led the charge with a commanding 3-0 victory over Aidar Musaev from Kyrgyzstan, showcasing technical superiority.
In the men's U-15 division, Harsil and Sanchit Jayani claimed decisive 5-0 wins, while Sanskar Vinod Atram secured a solid 4-1 triumph. Prikshit Balahra clinched a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Mongolia's Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem.
Meanwhile, in the women's U-15 category, Milky Meinam left a strong impression with her dominant 5-0 performance against Kazakhstan's Yeldana Abdigani, ensuring her place in the semifinals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
