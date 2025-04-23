Indian Boxers Shine at Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships

At the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships, Indian athletes demonstrated their prowess as six fighters moved into the semifinals on Wednesday. Rudraksh Singh Khaidem led the charge with a commanding 3-0 victory over Aidar Musaev from Kyrgyzstan, showcasing technical superiority.

In the men's U-15 division, Harsil and Sanchit Jayani claimed decisive 5-0 wins, while Sanskar Vinod Atram secured a solid 4-1 triumph. Prikshit Balahra clinched a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Mongolia's Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem.

Meanwhile, in the women's U-15 category, Milky Meinam left a strong impression with her dominant 5-0 performance against Kazakhstan's Yeldana Abdigani, ensuring her place in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)