Left Menu

World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

The ICC has announced the match officials for the T20 World Cup semifinals. Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker will umpire the India vs. England match, while Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will officiate South Africa vs. New Zealand. Andy Pycroft and Javagal Srinath are the respective match referees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:52 IST
World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC has unveiled the list of match officials for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinals. Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand and South Africa's Allahuddien Paleker will have on-field duties during the India versus England clash in Mumbai on Thursday. They will be accompanied by Zimbabwean Andy Pycroft, who will act as the match referee.

The tournament's tension intensifies as the semi-finalists prepare to vie for a spot in the finals. Adrian Holdstock (third umpire) and Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire) complete the officiating team in Mumbai. Gaffaney's familiarity with this stage, from the 2024 edition, brings an air of experience to the proceedings.

In the first semifinal held in Kolkata at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, the English umpire duo of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will oversee the South Africa vs. New Zealand game. Nitin Menon takes the role of third umpire while Rod Tucker steps in as the fourth umpire, with Javagal Srinath coordinating as match referee for this fixture.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

 India
2
RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047

 India
3
CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

CRPF Personnel Injured in Mysterious Firing Incident at Kashmir Camp

 India
4
Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

Uptick in Stock Buybacks: A Silver Lining for Software Sector?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026