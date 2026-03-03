World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals
The ICC has announced the match officials for the T20 World Cup semifinals. Chris Gaffaney and Allahuddien Paleker will umpire the India vs. England match, while Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will officiate South Africa vs. New Zealand. Andy Pycroft and Javagal Srinath are the respective match referees.
The ICC has unveiled the list of match officials for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinals. Chris Gaffaney from New Zealand and South Africa's Allahuddien Paleker will have on-field duties during the India versus England clash in Mumbai on Thursday. They will be accompanied by Zimbabwean Andy Pycroft, who will act as the match referee.
The tournament's tension intensifies as the semi-finalists prepare to vie for a spot in the finals. Adrian Holdstock (third umpire) and Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire) complete the officiating team in Mumbai. Gaffaney's familiarity with this stage, from the 2024 edition, brings an air of experience to the proceedings.
In the first semifinal held in Kolkata at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, the English umpire duo of Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will oversee the South Africa vs. New Zealand game. Nitin Menon takes the role of third umpire while Rod Tucker steps in as the fourth umpire, with Javagal Srinath coordinating as match referee for this fixture.
