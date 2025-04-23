London Marathon's Gender Debate: Navigating Equality and Fairness

The London Marathon director confirmed that the event will not be affected by the recent ruling on trans women, aligning with World Athletics' decision to ensure fair competition for women. However, guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission and Sport England will dictate any policy changes for future races.

The contentious ruling recognizes only biological women under equality laws, allowing sports to exclude trans women. Director Hugh Brasher expressed the complexity of the situation and emphasized the marathon's commitment to inclusiveness and fairness, waiting on further reports to adjust its policies.

World Athletics President Seb Coe's introduction of genetic testing for female athletes stirred controversy, yet numerous support the move as vital for preserving women's competitive sport. The upcoming marathon boasts top contenders, including Olympic champions, aiming to set a participation record in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)