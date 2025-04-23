The Rocket Reignites: Ronnie O'Sullivan's Record-Breaking Pursuit

Ronnie O'Sullivan has embarked on his journey for a groundbreaking eighth world snooker title, starting with a 10-4 victory over England's Ali Carter. Despite his strong performance, O'Sullivan confessed to low expectations due to his absence from the sport since January after snapping his cue.

Dubbed 'The Rocket,' O'Sullivan decided last week to return to The Crucible, marking his 33rd consecutive appearance. Initially rusty, he soon dazzled with high break scores against Carter and secured a spot in the last-16 where he will face China's Pang Junxu.

O'Sullivan, who skipped the Masters to focus on mental health, has been guided by sport psychologist Steve Peters. Expressing gratitude for the support, O'Sullivan confirmed plans to continue playing, aiming for several more years in the sport he loves.

(With inputs from agencies.)