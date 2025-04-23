Ishan Kishan's Unbelievable Walk: Bizarre Dismissal Stuns IPL Fans

In a stunning moment during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan, the talented left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, departed for a caught-behind that left spectators and experts bewildered. Despite no contact between the bat and ball, Kishan's own admission led to his dismissal.

The incident occurred as Kishan attempted to work a delivery from pacer Deepak Chahar, only for it to be collected cleanly by Ryan Rickelton, the Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper. Both Rickelton and Chahar displayed no interest in appealing, and umpire Vinod Seshan was on the verge of calling it a wide.

Surprisingly, Kishan walked away, prompting Seshan to raise his finger. This act of sportsmanship by Kishan, despite the absence of any evidence on UltraEdge, left MI captain Hardik Pandya acknowledging his honesty. Kishan's dismissal saw SRH slump to a precarious 9/2, further complicating their position on the IPL ladder.

