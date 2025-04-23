Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Unbelievable Walk: Bizarre Dismissal Stuns IPL Fans

In a surprising moment during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan walked away for a caught-behind decision despite no contact between the ball and his bat. This resulted in a collapse for SRH, bringing attention to the accuracy and integrity of the decision. The event left fans and experts amazed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:37 IST
In a stunning moment during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan, the talented left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, departed for a caught-behind that left spectators and experts bewildered. Despite no contact between the bat and ball, Kishan's own admission led to his dismissal.

The incident occurred as Kishan attempted to work a delivery from pacer Deepak Chahar, only for it to be collected cleanly by Ryan Rickelton, the Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper. Both Rickelton and Chahar displayed no interest in appealing, and umpire Vinod Seshan was on the verge of calling it a wide.

Surprisingly, Kishan walked away, prompting Seshan to raise his finger. This act of sportsmanship by Kishan, despite the absence of any evidence on UltraEdge, left MI captain Hardik Pandya acknowledging his honesty. Kishan's dismissal saw SRH slump to a precarious 9/2, further complicating their position on the IPL ladder.

