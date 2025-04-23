Inter Kashi's Stunning Penalty Victory: A Football Underdog Story

Inter Kashi delivered a captivating performance against Bengaluru FC, securing a spot in the Super Cup quarterfinals following a nerve-wracking penalty shootout on Wednesday. The match, tied 1-1 after regular time, ended in favor of Inter Kashi with a 5-3 shootout victory.

Bengaluru took the lead in the 61st minute when Ryan Williams found the net. However, Inter Kashi responded with a late equalizer by Matija Babovic in the 87th minute, extending the game to penalties. In the shootout, Inter Kashi's players showcased remarkable composure, successfully converting all their penalties.

Inter Kashi's Shubham Das emerged as the hero by saving Alberto Noguera's penalty, securing their advancement. Earlier in the day, Mumbai City FC displayed dominance, thrashing Chennaiyin FC 4-0 in another round of 16 match, led by captain Lallianzuala Chhangte's stunning brace.

(With inputs from agencies.)