Rohit Sharma Joins 12,000 Club as MI Triumph Over SRH

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma crossed a significant milestone, becoming the second Indian to score over 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. His solid 70-run innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad helped secure a decisive seven-wicket victory. Mumbai Indians now sit third in the IPL table after their fourth consecutive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:59 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has achieved a remarkable milestone in his cricketing career, joining the exclusive 12,000 run club in T20 cricket. Sharma is now the second Indian and eighth in the world to reach this landmark during an Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The seasoned batsman showcased his prowess by scoring 70 runs off 46 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes, propelling MI to a seven-wicket victory. His innings, combined with Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 40, aided MI's chase of SRH's target in just 15.4 overs.

With five wins under their belt, MI has climbed to third position on the IPL points table. The encounter reflected a team effort, with significant contributions from Trent Boult, who claimed four wickets, and MI's tight bowling performance that dismantled SRH's batting lineup early in the match.

