Bangladesh Shakes Up Squad to Avenge Test Defeat

Following a historic Test loss to Zimbabwe, Bangladesh recalls Anamul Haque and introduces Tanvir Islam for a decisive match. Anamul, in top form, replaces Zakir Hasan, while Tanvir fills in for Nahid Rana, who is participating in the PSL. Bangladesh aims to even the series in the second Test.

Updated: 24-04-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:57 IST
Bangladesh and Zimbabwe players (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

In a bold move following a historic defeat against Zimbabwe in the opening Test, Bangladesh has recalled the in-form opener Anamul Haque for the second and final Test match. Nahid Rana steps aside for his PSL commitments as Bangladesh aims to square the series.

Anamul's inclusion replaces Zakir Hasan, banking on his excellent form in the Dhaka Premier League where he emerged as the top run-scorer with four centuries in the last 10 innings. This marks a potential return to Test cricket for Anamul after nearly three years of absence.

Meanwhile, the uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam steps in for Rana, adding firepower to the bowling lineup with his record of 134 wickets in 41 first-class matches. Zimbabwe, led by Blessing Muzarabani's remarkable performance, clinched a victory in the first Test and aims for a series whitewash as the second Test begins on April 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

