Streamlining Sports: Digilocker Revolutionizes Record-Keeping for Athletes

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the Digilocker facility, a transformative step towards seamless record-keeping for athletes. The initiative mandates the digitization of certificates by national federations within a year.

Launched with representatives from 40 National Sports Federations and notable athletes present, Digilocker promises a secure, cloud-based solution for document storage and verification. This cutting-edge facility, developed by Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, simplifies logistical challenges faced by athletes, like access to verified certificates during international events.

Mandaviya emphasized that Digilocker aims to prevent document-related exploitation, ensuring athletes receive timely benefits without bureaucratic delays. The initiative continues the efforts of the previous sports minister, aiming for complete digital adoption in record-keeping.

