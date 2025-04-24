Left Menu

Streamlining Sports: Digilocker Revolutionizes Record-Keeping for Athletes

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched the Digilocker facility, mandating digitization of athlete documents by national federations. This initiative aims to simplify storage and verification of certificates, addressing issues like document verification that have previously hindered athletes' opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:15 IST
Streamlining Sports: Digilocker Revolutionizes Record-Keeping for Athletes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the Digilocker facility, a transformative step towards seamless record-keeping for athletes. The initiative mandates the digitization of certificates by national federations within a year.

Launched with representatives from 40 National Sports Federations and notable athletes present, Digilocker promises a secure, cloud-based solution for document storage and verification. This cutting-edge facility, developed by Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, simplifies logistical challenges faced by athletes, like access to verified certificates during international events.

Mandaviya emphasized that Digilocker aims to prevent document-related exploitation, ensuring athletes receive timely benefits without bureaucratic delays. The initiative continues the efforts of the previous sports minister, aiming for complete digital adoption in record-keeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025