Streamlining Sports: Digilocker Revolutionizes Record-Keeping for Athletes
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched the Digilocker facility, mandating digitization of athlete documents by national federations. This initiative aims to simplify storage and verification of certificates, addressing issues like document verification that have previously hindered athletes' opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has unveiled the Digilocker facility, a transformative step towards seamless record-keeping for athletes. The initiative mandates the digitization of certificates by national federations within a year.
Launched with representatives from 40 National Sports Federations and notable athletes present, Digilocker promises a secure, cloud-based solution for document storage and verification. This cutting-edge facility, developed by Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, simplifies logistical challenges faced by athletes, like access to verified certificates during international events.
Mandaviya emphasized that Digilocker aims to prevent document-related exploitation, ensuring athletes receive timely benefits without bureaucratic delays. The initiative continues the efforts of the previous sports minister, aiming for complete digital adoption in record-keeping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Set to Break Power Demand Records: A Glimpse into the Future
Sprint Showdown: Australian Records in Jeopardy
Jaguar Land Rover India Breaks Records with Unprecedented Fiscal Performance
Teenage Phenom Gout Gout Shatters Records in Subsiding Wind
Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' Dusts Box Office Records with Blockbuster Opening