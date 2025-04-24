Fortress Australia: Unbeaten Streak Sparks Intrigue in Super Rugby Pacific

The Australian teams' remarkable undefeated streak at home against New Zealand rivals in the current Super Rugby Pacific season has taken many by surprise. The former dominance of Kiwi teams over their Australian counterparts has been reversed, partly due to players becoming available after the collapse of the Melbourne Rebels, thereby strengthening Australia's remaining teams. This shift has turned the once one-sided competition into a more engaging and competitive tournament.

As the Western Force secured a 17-17 draw with the Wellington Hurricanes, attention now turns to the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies, who aim to thwart the Kiwi teams' attempts to break 'Fortress Australia.' The Reds, fresh from a bye, are preparing to host the Auckland Blues at Lang Park on Anzac Day. The fixture holds significant sentimental value, with coach Les Kiss urging his team to channel the Anzac spirit in their bid to end their losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Brumbies are hitting their stride after a slower start to the season, returning home to Canberra Stadium following an impressive win over Moana Pasifika. With Wallabies star Len Ikitau back from concussion, the Brumbies look to continue their strong form against the Hurricanes. The fiercely competitive league could see future shifts, especially with top-ranked Waikato Chiefs hosting the Force and the Crusaders vying for top spot against Otago Highlanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)