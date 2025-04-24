Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Madrid Open Amid Injury Concerns
Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Madrid Open due to hamstring and groin injuries. Alcaraz sustained the injuries during the Barcelona Open final and is focusing on recovery for his French Open title defense. Further medical tests on Monday will determine the duration of his hiatus.
Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed, announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open on Thursday due to hamstring and groin injuries.
These injuries were sustained during the Barcelona Open final, where Holger Rune defeated Alcaraz in straight sets.
Alcaraz will undergo further medical tests on Monday to assess his recovery timeline before the French Open.
