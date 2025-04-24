Left Menu

Digital Transformation in Sports: Mandaviya Unveils Game-Changing Initiatives

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched digital sports certificates via DigiLocker and inaugurated the National Centre for Sports Science and Research in New Delhi. Emphasizing athlete welfare, the minister introduced policies to streamline benefits and support India's international sports aspirations, including a bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:36 IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurating National Centre for Sports Science and Research (Image:L SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, took significant steps to modernize the sports ecosystem in India. At a notable event held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, Mandaviya launched the issuance of sports certificates via DigiLocker, ushering in a new era of digital convenience for athletes.

In a speech addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to athlete welfare. He showcased the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, Draft National Sports Policy 2024, and the Draft National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports 2025 as testaments to the government's determination to promote transparency and good governance within the Indian sports sector. Mandaviya also announced the future integration of these digital certificates with the National Sports Repository System, effectively promising seamless direct benefit transfers of government cash rewards to athletes, thereby eliminating redundant paperwork.

Moreover, Mandaviya outlined a strategic framework to support India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games. He urged National Sports Federations to focus on governance and athlete welfare and unveiled a 'One Sport-One Corporate' policy to enhance corporate engagement in sports development. Complementing these initiatives, Olympic training centers for key sports will be developed through a Public-Private Partnership model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

