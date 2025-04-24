Tension and Triumph: El Clasico Rivals Clash in Copa del Rey Showdown

Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will reignite their rivalry on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final, marking the first El Clasico meeting in over a decade. The storied encounter unfolds at Seville's La Cartuja stadium, adding a fresh chapter to their historic saga.

This will be only the eighth time the two titans have met in the Spanish Cup final, with Real Madrid holding a slight edge, having won four out of the seven previous finals. Their victories in 2011 and 2014 are etched in fans' memories, especially Cristiano Ronaldo's decisive header in 2011 and Gareth Bale's breathtaking solo goal in 2014.

Barcelona, however, has had recent successes, boasting wins over Real this season, including a striking 4-0 LaLiga victory and a 5-2 Super Cup victory. As both teams gear up for this weekend, Barcelona aims to extend their record of 31 Copa del Rey titles, while Real looks to continue their strong El Clasico record.

(With inputs from agencies.)