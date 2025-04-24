Left Menu

Tension and Triumph: El Clasico Rivals Clash in Copa del Rey Showdown

Real Madrid faces Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, their first clash in over a decade. The rivalry, steeped in history, boasts memorable finals. Real lead the series with four wins in seven meetings. Barca seeks to extend their record haul of 31 Copa titles against a determined Real side.

Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will reignite their rivalry on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final, marking the first El Clasico meeting in over a decade. The storied encounter unfolds at Seville's La Cartuja stadium, adding a fresh chapter to their historic saga.

This will be only the eighth time the two titans have met in the Spanish Cup final, with Real Madrid holding a slight edge, having won four out of the seven previous finals. Their victories in 2011 and 2014 are etched in fans' memories, especially Cristiano Ronaldo's decisive header in 2011 and Gareth Bale's breathtaking solo goal in 2014.

Barcelona, however, has had recent successes, boasting wins over Real this season, including a striking 4-0 LaLiga victory and a 5-2 Super Cup victory. As both teams gear up for this weekend, Barcelona aims to extend their record of 31 Copa del Rey titles, while Real looks to continue their strong El Clasico record.

