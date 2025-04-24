Left Menu

NBA Legend Jason Kidd Joins Everton's Ownership Group

NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd has joined the ownership group of English Premier League club Everton. As part of Roundhouse Capital Holdings, Kidd is thrilled to be involved at such a crucial time, with a new stadium on the horizon. The club has secured substantial funding for the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:09 IST
NBA Legend Jason Kidd Joins Everton's Ownership Group

NBA Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks legend Jason Kidd has become a part of Everton's ownership group, marking a significant move in the world of sports business. The Premier League club made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting Kidd's association with Roundhouse Capital Holdings, linked to The Friedkin Group, who took over Everton last December.

Kidd, known for his remarkable playing career in the NBA, expressed his excitement about joining the club at a pivotal moment. "I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment," Kidd stated, referring to the upcoming stadium development and the club's promising future.

This move accompanies Everton's recent financial strategies, including securing a 350 million pounds deal to refinance existing borrowings for their new 52,888-capacity stadium. The club sits 13th in the league and anticipates moving to Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025