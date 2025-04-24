NBA Legend Jason Kidd Joins Everton's Ownership Group

NBA Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks legend Jason Kidd has become a part of Everton's ownership group, marking a significant move in the world of sports business. The Premier League club made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting Kidd's association with Roundhouse Capital Holdings, linked to The Friedkin Group, who took over Everton last December.

Kidd, known for his remarkable playing career in the NBA, expressed his excitement about joining the club at a pivotal moment. "I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment," Kidd stated, referring to the upcoming stadium development and the club's promising future.

This move accompanies Everton's recent financial strategies, including securing a 350 million pounds deal to refinance existing borrowings for their new 52,888-capacity stadium. The club sits 13th in the league and anticipates moving to Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season.

