Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal Power RCB to Formidable Total

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal delivered spectacular half-centuries to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to an imposing total of 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Kohli's strategic partnership with Padikkal controlled the middle overs, setting a solid foundation for RCB's high score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:32 IST
Virat Kohli

In an exciting Indian Premier League match, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal showcased brilliant batting skills to push Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding total of 205/5 against Rajasthan Royals. Their half-centuries were pivotal in setting a challenging target.

Despite challenging pitch conditions, RCB's innings was bolstered by crucial contributions from Jitesh Sharma and Tim David. They managed to cross the 200-run mark, which included solid shots to the boundary in the final overs. Kohli and Padikkal's partnership was the backbone, as they strategically controlled the game after an opening burst.

The key moment came in the 15th over, where Padikkal launched a barrage of sixes. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer's attempts to contain the seasoned Kohli and Padikkal were thwarted until he managed to secure Kohli's wicket. Padikkal soon followed, caught by Nitish Rana, closing a robust batting performance by RCB.

