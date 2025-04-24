Left Menu

Virat Kohli Sets New Record with T20 Half-Centuries

Virat Kohli surpassed Babar Azam to achieve the highest number of half-centuries while batting first in T20s during an IPL match. Kohli's 70-run performance helped RCB score 205/5 against RR, despite a strong bowling effort from Jofra Archer. Kohli's innings advanced him in the Orange Cap race.

Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli set a new benchmark, surpassing Pakistan's Babar Azam for the most half-centuries achieved while batting first in T20 matches.

Kohli delivered an impressive 70 off 42 balls, inclusive of eight boundaries and two sixes, reaching his first half-century at home this season after modest performances in previous games. This latest feat marks his 62nd fifty in this context, outstripping Babar's tally of 61.

Virat's vital contribution elevated RCB's score to 205/5 after partnering with Devdutt Padikkal in a crucial 95-run stand. Despite Rajasthan Royals' bowler Jofra Archer claiming Kohli's wicket for the first time in T20s, Kohli's performance saw him rise to second place in the Orange Cap race, amassing 392 runs across nine matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

