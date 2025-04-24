Kohli and Padikkal Lead RCB to Top with Record Partnership

In a critical match against the Rajasthan Royals, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru duo of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal delivered a record-setting performance. Achieving 426 runs together in the current IPL season, they emerged as the leading pair with the highest partnership tally.

During the latest matchup, Kohli and Padikkal contributed 95 runs off just 51 balls for the second wicket, boosting RCB to a formidable 205/5 total in their allotted 20 overs. This effort placed them ahead of other notable IPL partnerships, such as Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan of the Gujarat Titans.

Padikkal's season witnessed a dramatic turnaround, with his vigorous batting ensuring key innings, while Kohli's consistent performances have placed him second in the Orange Cap race. Their joint effort emphasizes their dominance on the field.

