Josh Hazlewood's Heroics Lead RCB to Victory Against Rajasthan Royals

In a thrilling IPL match, Josh Hazlewood's exceptional bowling performance led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an 11-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Hazlewood took four wickets, and key contributions from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal with the bat helped RCB post a formidable total of 205 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:32 IST
Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood delivered a stellar performance with the ball, taking four wickets to secure a crucial win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL encounter.

Rajasthan set out to chase a target of 206 but fell short as they ended their innings on 194 for 9. Hazlewood, supported by Krunal Pandya and others, kept RCB's playoff hopes alive with their bowler's craft.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal laid the groundwork with half-centuries, steering RCB to a strong total. Kohli's 70 and Padikkal's rapid 50 cemented the innings before late contributions from Tim David and Jitesh Sharma pushed the score past 200.

(With inputs from agencies.)

