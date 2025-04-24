Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Fall Short in Competitive Innings

In a high-scoring match, Rajasthan Royals managed 194 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs. Despite efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, strong bowling performances, particularly by Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, restricted their total.

In an engaging T20 face-off, the Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 194 runs at the end of their innings. Despite promising starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 49, and Dhruv Jurel with 47, their momentum was halted by a formidable bowling attack.

Josh Hazlewood was a standout with figures of 4-0-33-4, effectively dismantling the top order alongside Krunal Pandya, who claimed two crucial wickets. The Royals struggled to build substantial partnerships, culminating in a series of quick dismissals in the latter part of the innings.

The innings, spearheaded by Hazlewood's tight spell, saw Rajasthan falling short of a more competitive target, despite several batsmen contributing vital runs. Krunal Pandya's efforts with the ball further impacted the Royals' ability to accelerate their score, leaving them at 194 for 9.

