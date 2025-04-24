Rajasthan Royals Fall Short in Competitive Innings

In an engaging T20 face-off, the Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 194 runs at the end of their innings. Despite promising starts from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 49, and Dhruv Jurel with 47, their momentum was halted by a formidable bowling attack.

Josh Hazlewood was a standout with figures of 4-0-33-4, effectively dismantling the top order alongside Krunal Pandya, who claimed two crucial wickets. The Royals struggled to build substantial partnerships, culminating in a series of quick dismissals in the latter part of the innings.

The innings, spearheaded by Hazlewood's tight spell, saw Rajasthan falling short of a more competitive target, despite several batsmen contributing vital runs. Krunal Pandya's efforts with the ball further impacted the Royals' ability to accelerate their score, leaving them at 194 for 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)