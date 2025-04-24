Josh Hazlewood's Unyielding Performance Secures RCB Victory at Home
Josh Hazlewood's impressive bowling clinched Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home win this IPL season. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs despite a fiery knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Hazlewood's penultimate over was crucial as he restricted the Royals, giving his team a significant victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:51 IST
In a riveting IPL match, Josh Hazlewood's outstanding bowling secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home victory of the season. His penultimate over was pivotal in snuffing out Rajasthan Royals' playoff hopes.
Hazlewood, despite initial setbacks, delivered a decisive performance, taking two crucial wickets in the second-to-last over and limiting the visitors to 194 for nine, falling short of the 206 target.
Despite valiant efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, the Royals succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat, sealing RCB's 11-run victory at a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Leads Royal Challengers to Victory
Virat Kohli's Century of Fifties: A Feat of Consistency in T20 Cricket
Virat Kohli Invests in Agilitas: A New Era in Global Sportswear
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines Against Challenging Conditions in IPL Showdown
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja retained in A+ category of BCCI central contracts.