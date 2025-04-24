Josh Hazlewood's Unyielding Performance Secures RCB Victory at Home

In a riveting IPL match, Josh Hazlewood's outstanding bowling secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home victory of the season. His penultimate over was pivotal in snuffing out Rajasthan Royals' playoff hopes.

Hazlewood, despite initial setbacks, delivered a decisive performance, taking two crucial wickets in the second-to-last over and limiting the visitors to 194 for nine, falling short of the 206 target.

Despite valiant efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, the Royals succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat, sealing RCB's 11-run victory at a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

