Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood's Unyielding Performance Secures RCB Victory at Home

Josh Hazlewood's impressive bowling clinched Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home win this IPL season. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs despite a fiery knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Hazlewood's penultimate over was crucial as he restricted the Royals, giving his team a significant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:51 IST
Josh Hazlewood's Unyielding Performance Secures RCB Victory at Home
Josh Hazlewood

In a riveting IPL match, Josh Hazlewood's outstanding bowling secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first home victory of the season. His penultimate over was pivotal in snuffing out Rajasthan Royals' playoff hopes.

Hazlewood, despite initial setbacks, delivered a decisive performance, taking two crucial wickets in the second-to-last over and limiting the visitors to 194 for nine, falling short of the 206 target.

Despite valiant efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, the Royals succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat, sealing RCB's 11-run victory at a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025