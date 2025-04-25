Breaking Boundaries: Faith Kipyegon's Sub-Four Minute Mile Quest

Triple Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya is set to challenge the four-minute mile barrier in an astounding bid that has captured global attention. Scheduled for June 26th at Stade Charlety, Paris, this attempt is part of Nike's 'Breaking 4' project.

Dalilah Muhammad, 2016 Olympic 400m hurdles champion, expressed her admiration, calling the endeavor a groundbreaking effort that pushes the boundaries for women in sports. Muhammad emphasized that age should not deter athletes, noting her own career set to conclude in 2025 with no signs of slowing down at age 35.

As new genetic testing rules are poised to reshape athletic eligibility, Muhammad conveyed concerns over their intrusive implications, citing the experiences of athletes like Caster Semenya. This underscores ongoing debates about gender testing and its impact on sports.

