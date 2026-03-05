Left Menu

Iran's Missile Barrage: A Quest for Survival or Strategy Backfiring?

Iran has launched thousands of missiles and drones targeting US, Israel, and regional allies following a renewed conflict. Despite causing regional instability, the strategy may be backfiring as Gulf states align more closely with the US. Iran's isolated military moves raise questions about control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:54 IST
Iran's Missile Barrage: A Quest for Survival or Strategy Backfiring?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has unleashed thousands of missiles and drones targeting Israel, US military bases, and energy facilities across the Middle East after the conflict escalated with the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ongoing confrontation seeks to instill fear of a widening war.

The strategic aim, according to Ellie Geranmayeh from the European Council on Foreign Relations, is to pressure allies of the US to halt their military campaigns. Iran hopes the conflict's toll will tilt the US towards diplomatic negotiations. Meanwhile, US and Israeli airstrikes have severely impacted Iranian military and nuclear capabilities.

Hasan Alhasan of the International Institute for Strategic Studies suggests Iran's tactics are backfiring by aligning Gulf states more closely with the US. Iran's isolated missile operations, reportedly independent from central government control, further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

Embassy Office Parks REIT Secures Rs 1,400 Crore in Debenture Issue

 India
2
Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

Bottas's Penalty Wiped: Cadillac Enters F1 Spotlight

 Global
3
Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

Explosive Attack on Tanker Highlights Gulf Tensions

 Iraq
4
An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in the war, reports AP.

An Iranian government agency says at least 1,230 people have been killed in ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026