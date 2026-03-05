Left Menu

Tragic Baramati Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery

The Maharashtra CID is questioning V K Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, regarding the Baramati crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The Learjet 45 operated by VSR crashed, raising suspicions of sabotage or negligence. Allegations of protective efforts and preliminary findings by AAIB have intensified the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:40 IST
Tragic Baramati Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department intensified its probe into the Baramati air crash by questioning V K Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures, which owned the ill-fated aircraft that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The official statement from the CID remains undisclosed as investigations continue.

The Learjet 45, linked to VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip, Prudence, Pune district, resulting in the deaths of Pawar and four others. An accidental death report, initially filed at Baramati Taluka police station, was later handed over to the Pune CID, fueling speculations of possible sabotage or criminal negligence behind the crash.

The Nationalist Congress Party's MLA, Rohit Pawar, voiced concerns over potential shielding of VSR Ventures, citing a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. This report highlighted sub-standard visibility and runway conditions at the crash time, sparking further allegations. Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, son of the deceased Ajit Pawar, demanded accountability by sharing a video depicting questionable conduct by V K Singh's son.

TRENDING

1
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

 Global
3
Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

 Global
4
Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026