Tragic Baramati Crash Investigation: Unraveling the Mystery

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department intensified its probe into the Baramati air crash by questioning V K Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures, which owned the ill-fated aircraft that claimed the life of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The official statement from the CID remains undisclosed as investigations continue.

The Learjet 45, linked to VSR Ventures, crashed near the Baramati airstrip, Prudence, Pune district, resulting in the deaths of Pawar and four others. An accidental death report, initially filed at Baramati Taluka police station, was later handed over to the Pune CID, fueling speculations of possible sabotage or criminal negligence behind the crash.

The Nationalist Congress Party's MLA, Rohit Pawar, voiced concerns over potential shielding of VSR Ventures, citing a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. This report highlighted sub-standard visibility and runway conditions at the crash time, sparking further allegations. Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, son of the deceased Ajit Pawar, demanded accountability by sharing a video depicting questionable conduct by V K Singh's son.