Paul Valthaty Joins T20 Mumbai League Governing Council

Former Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh cricketer Paul Valthaty has been appointed to the T20 Mumbai League governing council. This announcement was made on Friday, adding excitement as the league gears up for a return.

The much-anticipated T20 Mumbai League is set to resume next month, running from May 26 through June 8, immediately following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma has been named as the brand ambassador for the competition, which has already attracted over 2,800 player registrations. The league was previously held in 2018 and 2019, marking a major event in the cricket calendar.

