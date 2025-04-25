Left Menu

Evan Mobley Shines as NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers was honored as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, showcasing his defensive prowess as one of the league's top shot-blockers. Mobley achieved a career-best by ranking sixth in blocked shots per game. This marks another milestone in his promising career.

Updated: 25-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:27 IST
Evan Mobley, the stalwart of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season. Mobley's exceptional defensive skills have propelled him to rank sixth in the league for blocked shots, averaging 1.59 per game, marking a career-best performance.

The versatile player has been a formidable presence on the court, consistently proving his worth as one of the best defenders in the NBA. Mobley's achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication, earning him recognition among his peers and basketball aficionados.

This award is a significant highlight in Mobley's burgeoning career, further solidifying his reputation as a key player to watch in upcoming seasons. The Cavaliers and their fans celebrate this milestone, looking forward to more stellar performances from the young athlete.

