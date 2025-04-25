Estevao's Unforgettable 18th: Triumph and Trials at La Paz

In a dramatic turn of events, Palmeiras forward Estevao marked his 18th birthday with a crucial goal, contributing to a 3-2 victory over Bolivar in the Copa Libertadores. However, the high altitude of La Paz posed significant challenges, causing him to vomit and leave the field on a stretcher.

The young striker had doubled Palmeiras's lead just before halftime, but signs of fatigue appeared early on. As the second half progressed, Estevao's condition worsened, and medical staff provided assistance while he was on the bench. The match took place at an elevation of approximately 3,650 meters, which played a critical role in his struggle.

Despite the setback, Palmeiras triumphed, making it three wins in Group G. Estevao, who was acquired by Chelsea last year for £29 million, is slated to join the Premier League side in 2025, promising a bright future for the promising talent.

