From Hills to High Altitudes: Renu Danu's Icy Ascent

In an inspiring journey from Haldwani to the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg, Renu Danu has defied expectations to become a celebrated skier. Known for her resilience and determination, the CRPF constable took up skiing just two years ago, clinching silver medals at the recent Khelo India Winter Games.

Despite her upbringing in a non-snowy environment, Renu's passion for winter sports became evident after she joined the Central Reserve Police Force. Her sporting journey began in Srinagar, where she saw snow for the first time and decided to take up Nordic skiing and ski mountaineering.

With guidance from top coaches and remarkable dedication, she honed her skills and claimed victories, including a gold at the National Winter Biathlon Championship. Her story is a testament to overcoming obstacles, with her sights set on World Championships and the Olympics.

