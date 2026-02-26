Left Menu

From Hills to High Altitudes: Renu Danu's Icy Ascent

Renu Danu, originally from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, became a decorated skier against the odds. Despite growing up in a place missing winter sports infrastructure, Renu won multiple medals at the Khelo India Winter Games. Her journey from seeing snow for the first time to winning silvers symbolizes her determination and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:52 IST
In an inspiring journey from Haldwani to the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg, Renu Danu has defied expectations to become a celebrated skier. Known for her resilience and determination, the CRPF constable took up skiing just two years ago, clinching silver medals at the recent Khelo India Winter Games.

Despite her upbringing in a non-snowy environment, Renu's passion for winter sports became evident after she joined the Central Reserve Police Force. Her sporting journey began in Srinagar, where she saw snow for the first time and decided to take up Nordic skiing and ski mountaineering.

With guidance from top coaches and remarkable dedication, she honed her skills and claimed victories, including a gold at the National Winter Biathlon Championship. Her story is a testament to overcoming obstacles, with her sights set on World Championships and the Olympics.

