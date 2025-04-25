Indian Boxers Shine on Day 6 of Asian U-17 Championships

Khushi Chand and Tikam Singh spearheaded India's performance on Day 6 of the Asian U-17 Boxing Championships, with a total of seven Indian boxers securing their places in the semifinals. Khushi, a bronze medalist from the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championships in Abu Dhabi, impressed with a decisive victory after forcing a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong Yen in the second round. Tikam, the SGFI 2024 gold medalist, maintained his form by stopping Palestine's Othman Diab in the second round, as confirmed by a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

In the men's segment, Ambekar Meetei (48 kg), Udham Singh (54 kg), and Rahul Gariya (57 kg) each triumphed with unanimous 5-0 decisions. Aman Dev (50 kg) narrowly defeated Jordan's Osamah Al-Khaldi 3-2 in a gripping bout. On the women's side, Jiya (48 kg) secured a 5-0 win against Vietnam's Thi Ru Na Dinh, while Jannat (54 kg) dominated Ukraine's Anhelina Rumiantseva with a 4-1 scoreline. Representing India, a team of 56 youth boxers, comprising 30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists, are participating in the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships being conducted in Amman, Jordan, from April 17 to May 1. This event marks the inaugural tournament organized by Asian Boxing, backed by the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly established World Boxing.

The Day 6 results from the Men's U-17 category quarterfinals are as follows: In the 44-46 kg category, Dhruv Kharb (IND) was defeated by Mykhailo Sydorenko (UKR) with a 0:5 decision. Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (IND), competing in the 48 kg category, secured a 5:0 victory over Tymofii Oleksiienko (UKR). Aman Dev (IND), in the 50 kg category, clinched a 3:2 win against Osamah Al-Khaldi (JOR), while Tikam Singh (IND) in the 52 kg category, won via RSC in the second round against Othman Diab (PLE). In the 54 kg category, Udham Singh Raghav (IND) achieved a 5:0 victory over Ryusei Kitamura (JPN), and in the 57 kg category, Rahul Gariya (IND) triumphed 5:0 over Mohammad Alarabati (PLE). For the Women's U-17 quarterfinal results: Khushi Chand (IND) in the 44-46 kg category overcame Nguyen Thi Hong Yen (VIE) via RSC in round two. Jiya (IND), in the 48 kg category, claimed a 5:0 win against Thi Ru Na Dinh (VIE). In the 52 kg category, Samiksha Pradeep Singh (IND) lost to Runa Ito (JPN) 1:4, and Jannat (IND) secured a 4:1 victory over Anhelina Rumiantseva (UKR) in the 54 kg category. Unfortunately, Radhamani Longjam (IND) lost to Indira Kydyrmoldaeva (KAZ) 1:4 in the 57 kg category. (ANI)

