Sifan Hassan Aims to Conquer London Marathon Again

Sifan Hassan prepares for her return to the London Marathon, aiming for a smoother experience than her memorable debut two years ago. The race, marking the marathon's 45th edition, sees the 32-year-old Dutch runner as a key contender.

Despite recalling little from her 2023 victory, Hassan expressed her nerves and excitement ahead of this year's race. The field has seen notable withdrawals, including world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich and past champion Peres Jepchirchir.

Hassan's competition includes familiar names like Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei. Meanwhile, top male athletes and marathon champions aim to make their mark, promising an event filled with thrilling storylines.

(With inputs from agencies.)