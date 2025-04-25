Left Menu

Sifan Hassan's London Marathon Comeback: A Quest for Calm After Past Triumphs

Sifan Hassan, the Dutch marathon sensation, is set to headline the 45th London Marathon. After a dramatic victory debut two years ago, she seeks a steadier experience. Despite nerves, her track prowess often leads to success. With top contenders absent, Hassan and others look to seize their moment.

Updated: 25-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:38 IST
Sifan Hassan, known for her breathtaking performances in long-distance running, prepares to tackle the London Marathon again — a race she won dramatically two years ago. Having experienced cramps and nerves before, she aspires for a smoother run this Sunday.

This year's event is marked by crucial withdrawals, including world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich and former London champion Peres Jepchirchir, opening the field for Hassan and other fierce contenders like Tigst Assefa and Joyciline Jepkosgei to shine.

The male elite field is highlighted by marathon debutant Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda and seasoned icons like Eliud Kipchoge, alongside Paralympic champions vying for glory. The London Marathon continues to be a revered stage, offering athletes a thrilling, Olympic-like competitive atmosphere.

