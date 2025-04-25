Left Menu

India Rejigs Relay Teams for World Athletics Relays in China

India has announced a revamped men's 4x400m relay team for the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan is the sole runner retained from the previous lineup. The new team also includes Dharamveer Choudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Jay Kumar, Mohit Kumar, T S Manu, and T K Vishal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:37 IST
India has made significant changes to its men's 4x400m relay team for the upcoming World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, set for May 10-11. The revamped team sees the inclusion of almost an entirely new lineup, with Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan being the only runner from the previous squad retained.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has introduced fresh athletes such as Dharamveer Choudhary, Rince Joseph, Tushar Kanti, Jay Kumar, Mohit Kumar, T S Manu, and T K Vishal. This same team will compete in the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea later in May.

The changes come after India's disappointing performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where their 4x400m team failed to advance past the heat stage. In addition to the men's relay, India is fielding a mixed 4x400m relay team for the World Relays, featuring runners like Amoj Jacob and Sneha Kolleri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

