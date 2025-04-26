Weigh-In Drama: Eubank Jr vs. Benn Face-Off Intensifies

Boxing fans were treated to a dramatic prelude ahead of Saturday's much-hyped match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, as Eubank faced a hefty $500,000 fine for tipping the scales at 160.05 pounds—just half an ounce over the middleweight limit set for the bout.

Unfazed by the penalty, Eubank dismissed the importance of weight constraints, predicting a decisive victory over Benn. The comments came amid heightened tensions, as Benn himself criticized Eubank's record, highlighting the long-standing rivalry stemming from their fathers' epic matches in the 1990s.

The looming fight, delayed last year due to Benn's previous doping allegations, continues to capture attention, fueled by unresolved past incidents and personal challenges faced by Eubank, including his brother's untimely death. While the fighters wage their verbal spar, the world anticipates a thrilling showdown in the ring.

