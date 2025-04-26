Theegala and Rai Surge into Top 10 at Zurich Classic

Sahith Theegala, teaming up with Aaron Rai, displayed impressive form at the Zurich Classic, moving into the top 10 after a solid second-round performance. Their gameplay, marked by an eagle and well-executed birdies, showcased their prowess in the alternate shot format.

While Theegala and Rai advanced, PGA TOUR rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo maintained their lead with a 3-under 69, despite challenging conditions at TPC Louisiana. Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, however, struggled to keep up, trailing six strokes back after a mixed round.

With the upcoming rounds featuring a switch between better ball and alternate shot formats, the competition is poised for an exciting finish. Golf enthusiasts are keenly watching as top teams battle for the title in this unique team event.

