Steeplechaser Sable's Season Debut and the Thrilling Upset
Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished 13th at the Diamond League Meeting, marking his season debut. Despite trailing behind, he maintains focus on upcoming competitions, including the Shanghai/Keqiao DL Meeting. Noteworthy was Samuel Firewu's victory over Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, setting a competitive tone for the year.
- Country:
- China
India's renowned 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable marked his season debut with a 13th-place finish at the Diamond League Meeting, held on Saturday. Clocking in at 8 minutes 22.59 seconds, Sable found himself trailing in a highly competitive field.
The 30-year-old athlete, who notably holds the national record, returned to the track for the first time since his ninth-place finish in the Diamond League Final last year. During that meeting, he completed the race in 8 minutes and 17.09 seconds, with his record standing at 8:09.91.
The event saw a significant upset as Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu overtook both reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, crossing the line first in 8:05.61. As Sable eyes future competitions, he prepares for the upcoming Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 3, with aspirations set for the World Championships in Tokyo this September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are working to ensure that 2036 Olympics take place in India: PM Modi in Varanasi.
PM Modi's Vision: Varanasi Paves the Way for 2036 Olympics Dream
Beijing to Host Inaugural Obstacle World Championships
Flames of the Future: Unveiling the 2026 Winter Olympics Torch
Surf's Up: Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Venue Announcement