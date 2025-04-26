Steeplechaser Sable's Season Debut and the Thrilling Upset

India's renowned 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable marked his season debut with a 13th-place finish at the Diamond League Meeting, held on Saturday. Clocking in at 8 minutes 22.59 seconds, Sable found himself trailing in a highly competitive field.

The 30-year-old athlete, who notably holds the national record, returned to the track for the first time since his ninth-place finish in the Diamond League Final last year. During that meeting, he completed the race in 8 minutes and 17.09 seconds, with his record standing at 8:09.91.

The event saw a significant upset as Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu overtook both reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, crossing the line first in 8:05.61. As Sable eyes future competitions, he prepares for the upcoming Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 3, with aspirations set for the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

