Left Menu

Steeplechaser Sable's Season Debut and the Thrilling Upset

Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished 13th at the Diamond League Meeting, marking his season debut. Despite trailing behind, he maintains focus on upcoming competitions, including the Shanghai/Keqiao DL Meeting. Noteworthy was Samuel Firewu's victory over Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, setting a competitive tone for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Xiamen | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:45 IST
Steeplechaser Sable's Season Debut and the Thrilling Upset
Avinash Sable
  • Country:
  • China

India's renowned 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable marked his season debut with a 13th-place finish at the Diamond League Meeting, held on Saturday. Clocking in at 8 minutes 22.59 seconds, Sable found himself trailing in a highly competitive field.

The 30-year-old athlete, who notably holds the national record, returned to the track for the first time since his ninth-place finish in the Diamond League Final last year. During that meeting, he completed the race in 8 minutes and 17.09 seconds, with his record standing at 8:09.91.

The event saw a significant upset as Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu overtook both reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, crossing the line first in 8:05.61. As Sable eyes future competitions, he prepares for the upcoming Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 3, with aspirations set for the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025