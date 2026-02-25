Turmoil in Leadership: French Alps Olympics 2030 Faces Governance Challenge
The organisers of the 2030 French Alps Olympics have confirmed the departure of CEO Cyril Linette amidst internal tensions. Linette's exit, reflecting a desire for renewed governance, follows a series of high-profile resignations and conflicts within the organizing committee. The commitment to the project's success continues despite challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- France
The 2030 French Alps Olympics organising committee has announced the departure of CEO Cyril Linette. This follows weeks of internal discord, including conflicts with committee leader Edgar Grospiron.
Tensions have been mounting with several resignations, undermining the project's stability. Linette's exit is seen as a step towards 'renewed governance' as the committee seeks new direction.
Organisers emphasize their continued dedication to the success of the Winter Games, which faces logistical challenges due to a tight timeline and split venues between France and abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guangdong's High-Quality Leap: Manufacturing Meets Modern Services
Apple's Strategic Shift: Balancing Tech Investments and Manufacturing Diversification
I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing India-Israel friendship: Modi.
Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns
India to Defend Manufacturing Support Policies in WTO Dispute with China