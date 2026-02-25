Turmoil in Leadership: French Alps Olympics 2030 Faces Governance Challenge

The 2030 French Alps Olympics organising committee has announced the departure of CEO Cyril Linette. This follows weeks of internal discord, including conflicts with committee leader Edgar Grospiron.

Tensions have been mounting with several resignations, undermining the project's stability. Linette's exit is seen as a step towards 'renewed governance' as the committee seeks new direction.

Organisers emphasize their continued dedication to the success of the Winter Games, which faces logistical challenges due to a tight timeline and split venues between France and abroad.

