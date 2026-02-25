Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle in French Alps 2030 Olympics: CEO Cyril Linette Exits Amidst Turmoil

The 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics organizing committee announced the departure of its CEO, Cyril Linette, citing 'irreconcilable differences' with committee chief Edgar Grospiron. This leadership change follows other resignations as the committee seeks a renewed direction amidst ongoing preparations for the Games, which remain unaffected by the internal turbulence.

Cyril Linette, the CEO of the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics organizing committee, has stepped down, according to an official announcement on Wednesday. The committee cited 'irreconcilable differences' between Linette and the committee's chief, Edgar Grospiron.

The news follows the recent resignations of other key figures, including Anne Murac, director of operations, and Arthur Richer, communications director. The decision was discussed during an Executive Board meeting on February 22, 2026, in Milan, where stakeholders expressed a desire for renewed governance as the project reaches a critical phase.

Despite the internal challenges, Grospiron reassured that preparations for the Games continue unabated. He stressed that while the context is troubled, the operational progress and ultimate delivery of the event remain on track.

