Celtic Clinch Scottish Premiership in Thrilling Triumph

Celtic secured their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a decisive 5-0 victory over Dundee United. This win gave Celtic an unassailable lead, leaving them atop the standings by surpassing Rangers' maximum possible points. Celtic now matches Rangers' record of 55 Scottish titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dundee | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Celtic clinched their 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons with a resounding 5-0 victory over Dundee United. This triumph has secured Brendan Rodgers's team an unassailable lead in the standings with four matches still to play.

Rising to 84 points from 34 games, Celtic's victory ensures they cannot be surpassed by second-placed Rangers, who even with a game in hand, can reach a maximum of only 81 points.

This latest success also sees Celtic pulling level with Rangers, with both clubs now having 55 titles each, marking a significant achievement in Scottish football history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

