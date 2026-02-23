Left Menu

South Africa Stuns India with a 76-Run Victory in T20 World Cup Clash

South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in a T20 World Cup Super 8 match, thanks to key performances from bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj. David Miller stressed the importance of simplicity and staying focused under pressure. India's formidable lineup struggled, ending their 18-match winning streak in ICC tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:33 IST
David Miller (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events at the T20 World Cup, South Africa overturned India's dominance with a decisive 76-run victory in their Super 8 face-off. Veteran Proteas batter David Miller emphasized the significance of sticking to the basics, commending his team's execution under pressure against India's formidable side.

The defeat marked India's first loss in 18 ICC event matches since their World Cup finals loss to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Miller highlighted India's prowess but insisted on focusing on fundamental strategies and team unity, which he believed were pivotal in overcoming high-pressure situations in such tournaments.

South Africa's bowlers, particularly Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj, were instrumental in dismantling India's dangerous batting lineup. Ngidi's economical spell and Maharaj's recovery to claim three crucial wickets in one over showcased their strategic brilliance, effectively turning the match in South Africa's favor after posting a challenging total of 187/7.

