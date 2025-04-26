Left Menu

Mumbai's T20 League: An Uplift for Local Cricket Talent

Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed as mentors for teams in the upcoming T20 Mumbai League, which will host eight teams and commence from May 26. The league aims to promote local talent with over 2,800 players registered, featuring seasoned local coaches and a renewed focus on empowering the Mumbai cricket fraternity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:26 IST
Mumbai's T20 League: An Uplift for Local Cricket Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed as mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri teams in the anticipated T20 Mumbai League, set to kick off next month.

Following his recent tenure with the Indian men's cricket team, Nayar returns to familiar territory at the IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders. The T20 Mumbai League, making a comeback after six years, will run from May 26 to June 8 with eight teams ready to compete and an astounding 2,800 cricketers registered for this season.

Ajinkya Naik, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), emphasized the organization's commitment to elevating homegrown talent, ensuring their coaches and support staff gain valuable opportunities that benefit Mumbai and broader Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025