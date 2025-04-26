Mumbai's T20 League: An Uplift for Local Cricket Talent

Former Indian cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed as mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri teams in the anticipated T20 Mumbai League, set to kick off next month.

Following his recent tenure with the Indian men's cricket team, Nayar returns to familiar territory at the IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders. The T20 Mumbai League, making a comeback after six years, will run from May 26 to June 8 with eight teams ready to compete and an astounding 2,800 cricketers registered for this season.

Ajinkya Naik, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), emphasized the organization's commitment to elevating homegrown talent, ensuring their coaches and support staff gain valuable opportunities that benefit Mumbai and broader Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)