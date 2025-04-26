Mumbai's T20 League: An Uplift for Local Cricket Talent
Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed as mentors for teams in the upcoming T20 Mumbai League, which will host eight teams and commence from May 26. The league aims to promote local talent with over 2,800 players registered, featuring seasoned local coaches and a renewed focus on empowering the Mumbai cricket fraternity.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricketers Abhishek Nayar and Paras Mhambrey have been appointed as mentors for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and ARCS Andheri teams in the anticipated T20 Mumbai League, set to kick off next month.
Following his recent tenure with the Indian men's cricket team, Nayar returns to familiar territory at the IPL side, Kolkata Knight Riders. The T20 Mumbai League, making a comeback after six years, will run from May 26 to June 8 with eight teams ready to compete and an astounding 2,800 cricketers registered for this season.
Ajinkya Naik, president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), emphasized the organization's commitment to elevating homegrown talent, ensuring their coaches and support staff gain valuable opportunities that benefit Mumbai and broader Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ellyse Perry Joins Hampshire: A Game-Changer in Women's Cricket
Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con
Ben Stokes' White-Ball Future Uncertain Amid England's Test Cricket Focus
ICC to Reconsider Two-Ball Rule in ODI Cricket for Fair Play
Mumbai Police Nab Fugitive in Cricket Bookie Murder Case